Narendra Modi

India-USA share values of freedom and liberty: PM Modi wishes Joe Biden on US Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 4 greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.

"Warm felicitations and greetings to Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance," he wrote.

The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

