'India Will Celebrate 100th Year Of Independence As Developed Nation': PM Modi at CII Post-Budget Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a bold vision for India's future during his address at the CII post-budget conference in Delhi. He stated that while India gained independence as a poor nation, it will celebrate its 100th year of Independence in 2047 as a developed country.

Vision For A Developed India

PM Modi emphasized that the BJP-led NDA government is committed to transforming India into a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) by 2047. He highlighted the nation’s journey from overcoming numerous challenges to achieving its goals, marking a significant transformation in its economic status.

Modi pointed out that India’s policies, commitment, and investments are garnering global attention, forming a foundation for worldwide progress. He noted the eagerness of international investors to engage with India, and the optimism of global leaders about the country’s potential. He urged industries to seize this significant opportunity.

Investor-Friendly Initiatives

During a NITI Aayog meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi encouraged each state to create an investor-friendly charter. This move aims to facilitate more investments and foster economic growth across various regions.

Economic Growth and Aspirations

India is currently experiencing an eight percent growth rate. Modi remarked on the widespread discussions regarding the nation’s journey toward becoming a developed country. He stressed that this transformation is driven by confidence, not just sentiment, as India now stands as the world's fifth-largest economy, with ambitions to soon become the third-largest.

PM Modi highlighted the current government’s efforts with those of the previous UPA administration, highlighting significant budget increases across various sectors. The railway budget has seen an eight percent rise, the highways budget has increased substantially, agricultural spending has grown by over four percent, and the defence budget has increased by over two percent.