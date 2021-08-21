'India will remain forever grateful for his contributions': PM Modi grieves Kalyan Singh's demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (August 21) condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who passed away at the age of 89.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered Singh as a ‘statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human’. In a series of tweets, Modi wrote that the former UP CM gave voices to the marginalised and worked for their empowerment.

“I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Further he said, “Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions.”

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said with the demise of Kalyan Singh, he has lost his elder brother and companion.

“Kalyan Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics, who left an indelible mark on the country and society with his personality and work... In his demise, I have lost my elder brother & companion. The void created by his death is almost impossible to fill,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Kalyan Singh breathed his last in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Saturday night.

