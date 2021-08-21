हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister dies at 89

Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister dies aged 89

Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister dies at 89

New Delhi: Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure on Saturday (August 21, 2021) aged 89 at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Singh, the two-time CM, was said to be in critical health and he had been put on life support system, the hospital said. 

The veteran leader BJP leader was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 because of an infection and his consciousness level too reduced. On Friday, the hospital authorities informed that his health status was critical and he was moved on a life-saving support system. 

He was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. 

Menwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi express his condolences calling Singh 'a statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human'.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath is on his way to the hospital.  

