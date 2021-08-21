Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister dies at 89

New Delhi: Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure on Saturday (August 21, 2021) aged 89 at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Singh, the two-time CM, was said to be in critical health and he had been put on life support system, the hospital said.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passes away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi organ failure: SGPGI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/lRCv1xHMe2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

The veteran leader BJP leader was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 because of an infection and his consciousness level too reduced. On Friday, the hospital authorities informed that his health status was critical and he was moved on a life-saving support system.

He was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.

Menwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi express his condolences calling Singh 'a statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human'.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath is on his way to the hospital.

