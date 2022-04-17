हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bilquis Bano Edhi

India will remember her fondly: PM Modi mourns 'Mother of Pakistan' Bilquis Edhi's death

Bilquis Edhi adopted a specially-abled Indian girl Geeta, who was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station when she was just seven or eight years old.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani philanthropist and said that her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe.

"My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India to remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Pakistan also expressed condolences on the passing away of Bilquis Bano Edhi.

"High Commission of India expresses its heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Bilquis Edhi. Hers and Edhi foundation`s humanitarian assistance is well appreciated across borders. RIP" tweeted the Indian embassy.

Who was Bilquis Edhi?

A notable social activist,  Bilquis Edhi was the founder of the Edhi Foundation, a social welfare organization in Pakistan. Bilquis Bano was professionally a nurse and has come to be known as the ‘Mother of Pakistan’ due to her notable work in the field of philanthropy.

Bilquis adopted a specially-abled Indian girl Geeta, who was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station when she was just seven or eight years old.

However, Geeta was later brought to India from Pakistan back in 2015.

Bano’s charity runs many services in Pakistan including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi. Together with her husband, their charity has saved over 16,000 unwanted babies by placing jhoolas (cradles) at Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

Bilquis, whose death was confirmed by her son Faisal Edhi, passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 on Friday, reported the Dawn newspaper.

According to a spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis was suffering from "multiple ailments".

"She had heart problems in addition to lung issues," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, and former premier Imran Khan, among others, also expressed grief on the demise of Bilquis Bano Edhi.

