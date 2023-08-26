India Will Send Female Robot 'Vyommitra' To Space In Gaganyaan Mission: Science Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, India is now gearing up for a significant milestone - its inaugural human flight mission as part of the 'Gaganyaan mission'. This mission, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to take a momentous step forward, as revealed by Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Science and Technology of India.

Jitendra Singh reportedly announced that India plans to include a female robot named 'Vyommitra' in the Gaganyaan mission. The first trial of this spaceflight is scheduled for the first or second week of October. In subsequent missions, the female robot 'Vyommitra' will journey into space, showcasing India's advancements in space technology and exploration, according to the media reports.

The Gaganyaan project represents the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious endeavor to send a human into space and safely return them to Earth. Originally slated for a human launch in 2024, the project experienced delays due to pandemic-induced lockdowns.



The Gaganyaan project's primary objective is to demonstrate India's capability for human spaceflight. This involves sending a crew of three members into an orbit 400 km above Earth's surface for a three-day mission, followed by a safe return and a landing in the Indian sea waters.

In parallel to the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO is diligently preparing for the launch of 'Aditya L-1', India's maiden solar mission aimed at studying our solar system's star. Outfitted with in-situ equipment, the mission aims to study the Sun's phenomena including flares, corona, and electromagnetic waves. The spacecraft is anticipated to launch in the first or second week of September, embarking on a 120-day journey to its intended location - the Langrage point of the Sun.