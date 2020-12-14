India will soon become manufacturing hub of space assets, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 14, 2020) interacted with key industries, startups and academia from the space sector and expressed that India will soon become a manufacturing hub of space assets.

PM Modi in a video conference underlined the significance of the space sector in communication and navigation and assured the participants that they will be co-passengers with ISRO in this age of space research.

"Hope that the country would soon become the manufacturing hub of space assets," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister thanked the participants for providing feedback about their experience so far. He said that the decision to unlock India’s potential in the space sector has heralded a new age of public-private partnership in this sector. He assured the participants of complete and wholehearted support of the government in this endeavour.

The Prime Minister noted that the professionalism and transparency in policies, as well as the decision-making process of the government, will prove beneficial for the companies joining the space sector.

This morning, I had a productive interaction with industry leaders, academicians and the start-up community associated with the space sector. India is making remarkable strides in this sector. This sector has also witnessed path-breaking reforms this year. https://t.co/otOo030ueg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2020

Taking note of the plans of companies to make rockets and satellites, the Prime Minister remarked that this marks a big change that will further strengthen India’s foray into the space sector. He said that private investment in the sector will lead to the creation of hi-tech jobs, which will provide a host of opportunities to the talent pool in IITs/NITs and other technical institutions. He said that it is his firm belief that just like Indian talent has been able to attain worldwide fame in the IT sector, it will be able to do so in the Space sector as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that the reforms in the Space sector are not limited to ensuring ease of doing business, but necessary mechanisms have also been put in place to ensure help for the participants at each stage, including making available testing facilities and launchpads. He said that through these reforms, the endeavour is not only to ensure that India becomes a competitive space market but also to ensure the benefits of the space programme reach out to the poorest. He asked the participants to think boldly and work for the benefit of society and the country.

K Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space (DOS) and Chairman, ISRO, briefed the Prime Minister on various proposals received from the industry for obtaining permission from IN-SPACe and support from the Department of Space. He informed that more than 25 industries have already approached DOS for undertaking their space activities.

Earlier in June this year, the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi took the decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of the Indian private sector in the entire gamut of space activities. With the creation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the reforms will provide a level playing field for private companies and start-ups.

Subsequently, several ventures have submitted proposals with IN-SPACe under the Department of Space. The proposals pertain to a vast range of activities including satellite constellation, small satellite launch vehicles, ground station, geospatial services, propulsion systems and application products.

