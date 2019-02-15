हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Awantipora attack

India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan after Awantipora attack

''The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn,'' FM Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan after Awantipora attack

NEW DELHI: Sending a strong message to Pakistan, the Government of India (GoI) on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to the hostile neighbouring nation after the deadly suicide attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

''The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn,'' FM Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

''MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which are to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible is available of having a direct hand in this act,'' FM Jaitley added.

This was announced by Finance Minister Jaitley following a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security which was presided over by PM Modi and top Cabinet ministers including FM Arun Jaitley, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval among others.

A 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also reach Pulwama today to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar to take stock of the situation and hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further operational actions.

A suicide bomber had rammed an SUV carrying 350 kg of explosives into a bus carrying the CRPF troopers in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several countries from across the globe stood in support of India in the wake of a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district that killed 44 security personnel on Thursday.

Tags:
Awantipora attackCRPFMost favoured Nation statusPakistanIndia
Next
Story

IAF's C-17 transport aircraft to bring mortal remains of Awantipora attack martyrs to Delhi

Must Watch

PT44S

Awantipora suicide attack: Rajnath Singh to reach Srinagar today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close