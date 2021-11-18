India witnesses slight increase in COVID-19 infections, records 11,919 new cases, 470 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 11,919 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,44,78,517 and the total death toll to 4,64,623, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (November 18, 2021). The country also recorded 11,242 recoveries today.

An increase of 207 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Currently, there are a total of 1,28,762 active coronavirus infections in the country.

#COVID19 | India reports 11,919 new cases, 11,242 recoveries & 470 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Active caseload 1,28,762 (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.37% - lowest since March 2020) pic.twitter.com/j1kalBzWas — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

The active cases accounts for 0.37 percent of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 percent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 percent.

Additionally, total number of vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid inoculation drive has exceeded 114.46 crore, according to the ministry.

Live TV