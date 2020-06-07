हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: Modi government is farmer-centric, says Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: The farmers in India have shown a lot of courage and they emerged as corona warriors said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at India's DNA E-Conclave. 

Farmers are at the center of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decisions, claimed Tomar. The government has taken appropriate measures and policies that have made the life of the farmer much easier than before.

The Minister aslso said that the farmers kept the villages coronavirus free, even when the world came to a standstill due to complete lockdown, but the villages were not affected much. 

Tomar said, the best example of this can be understood from the fact that compared to last year, this time there has been a bumper crop yield. There was a bumper production of 357 mt of wheat this year. 

Important points:

* Farmers benefit in lockdown
* Summer sowing is up by 45% over last year
* Government has paid Rs 72 thousand crores to farmers
* Government is trying to increase the production of farmers
* Help provided to farmers under Kisan Insurance Scheme
* The government tried to get farmers the right price for its produce

