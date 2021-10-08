Indian Air Force's prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to its combat readiness: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday (October 8) said that these are crucial times with regards to security scenarios and external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory while addressing the 89th foundation day at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. October 8 is annually celebrated as IAF Day.

The IAF chief said, "When I look at the security scenario we face today, I`m acutely conscious that I`ve assumed command at a crucial time. We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory." "It is a great honour for me to stand before you as successor to a great lineage of commanders who charted a course for service and brought us to where we stand today," Chaudhari added.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, "The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh was a testament to Indian Air Force`s combat readiness... The security environment in our region and beyond has been impacted by the complex interplay of geopolitical forces."

"Moreover, the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, adding "In sync with the changing nature of war-fighting, the ongoing capability enhancement in the IAF is aimed at providing the optimum means for employing air power and achieving desired effects across domains swiftly and decisively."

"I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear directions, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster," the IAF chief said, adding "As Indian Air Force enters 90th year, the men and women in blue, who serve the nation today, are proud custodians of a legacy of valour, sacrifice and pioneering spirit."

IAF chief Chaudhari presented the Vayu Sena Medal - Gallantry to officers. The air display during the event started with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

The flypast included heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony concluded with a spellbinding aerobatic display.

Notably, The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

Earlier in the morning, President Kovind congratulated the IAF on its 89th foundation day. The President said, "Greetings to air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. Nation is proud of Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace & war. I'm sure IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity & resilience & being steadfast in the service to nation."

(With Agency Inputs)

