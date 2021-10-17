हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian armed forces

Indian armed forces recover body of Capt Jayant Joshi after 75 days of search operation

File photo

Jammu: The Indian armed forces recovered the body of Capt Jayant Joshi, the second pilot of the helicopter which crashed on August 3, 2021, in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Sunday (October 17) after persistent efforts for 75 days.

Search operation:

Since the dam is huge, the search operation was to be carried out in a boundless stretch. So to intensify the search operation, the search and rescue team was using state of the art multi-beam sonar equipment to scan the lake bed.

Based on the inputs received, the remotely operated vehicle having a robotic arm along with the professional divers were launched to search the area. 

With the help of high-tech equipments, the search and rescue team detected the body at a depth of 65-70 metres, and immediately the ROV was launched for its recovery.

After local medical examination, the body was evacuated to Military Hospital Pathankot for further examination. Captain Jayant Joshi, a young pilot made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. 

