PM Narendra Modi discusses Kerala situation with CM P Vijayan, extends his condolence to grieving families

New Delhi: As the heavy downpours cause disastrous floods and landslides in the southern state of Kerala claiming lives of over 20 and leaving dozens missing, PM Modi took on Twitter to extend his condolences to families on Sunday (October 17).

"It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi also informed about his discussion with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the grim situation in the state due to heavy rains and landslides.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," added PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State`s Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday (October 17).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a `Yellow Alert` in 11 districts of Kerala for heavy rainfall. The alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

