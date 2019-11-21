close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army always in favour of disability pension: General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat assured that the Army will take care of personnel who fall in “war-wounded battle casualties”. “Such things happen to many who become physical casualties. Indian Army will take care of these people,” the Army Chief said.

Indian Army always in favour of disability pension: General Bipin Rawat

Chief General Bipin Rawat has clarified that the Army is fully in favour of the disability pension and will take complete care of the personnel in the war-wounded category. "Indian Army is always for disability pension and has never taken any step for disallowing it. The deliberations are only for I-T exemption on disability component of certain categories,”Rawat said at the Retiring Officials’ seminar on Tuesday. 

Live TV

He assured that the Army will take care of personnel who fall in “war-wounded battle casualties”. “Such things happen to many who become physical casualties. Indian Army will take care of these people,” the Army Chief said.

Recently, there was a huge outcry when the Finance Ministry had taken a decision to tax the personnel receiving disability pension also. The force is also now working towards measures where personnel are incentivised for remaining fit throughout their service length.

The reforms planned by the Army on the issue of disability pension have caused some discomfort to a section of the officers from defence services and retired officers. Due to the strict measures adopted by the chief, the Army has not paid disability pension to personnel suffering from lifestyle diseases including two Lt Gen-rank officers.

Tags:
Indian ArmyArmy disability pensionGeneral Bipin Rawat
Next
Story

CISF planning to hire 1.2 lakh retired defence and ex-CAPF personnel: Report

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Delhi Air Quality very poor; At 312 AQI