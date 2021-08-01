Indian Army and China's PLA set up sixth hotline, this time in Sikkim sector

New Delhi: In a positive development Indian Army and Chinese people's liberation army (PLA) on Sunday (August 1) announced that a hotline had been established between Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and PLA at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region.

Indian Army in a release stated, "(the hotline would) further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders." The announcement incidentally came on PLA day, that is August 1. It was on this day in 1927 the PLA was founded.

Indian Army stated: "The Armed forces of the two countries have well established mechanisms for communication at ground commanders level", adding, that these "hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders."

The inauguration of hotline was attended by ground commanders of both the countries & messages of "friendship and harmony" were exchanged through the hotline.

This is the sixth hotline between the two countries. They aready have two hotlines in Eastern Ladakh, two in Sikkim and two in Arunachal Pradesh.

The development comes a day after Indian, Chinese military talks happened at Moldo for disengagement at Hot springs, Gogra and Depsang in Eastern Ladakh. Ties between the 2 countries have gone downhill since April/May last year after China amassed its troops at Line of Actual(LAC) control. The Galwan incident of 2020 saw death of 20 Indian soldiers due to aggressive Chinese action, the worst such development at LAC in decades.