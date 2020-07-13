Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas in Jammu-Pathankot region, reviews current security situation

New Delhi: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane on Monday (July 13, 2020) visited the forward areas of the Rising Star Corps to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on the ground in Jammu-Pathankot region.

The Army Chief was received in Jammu by Lt Gen RP Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen VB Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Cmde AS Pathania, AOC, AF Stn Jammu.

The COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters. The Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas.

He also interacted with the field formation Commanders and troops on the ground during forward area visit.

The General visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.

The COAS reinstated the fact of ‘zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists.

He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and Government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by the adversaries.

The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops.

He expressed complete confidence in the Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation.



He also commended the efforts of all the formations of Western Command in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the ongoing ‘Op Namaste’.