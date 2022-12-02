Indian Army conducts exercise ‘Sudarshan Prahar’ in Rajasthan: WATCH

New Delhi: Indian Army’s Sudarshan Chakra Troops, on Tuesday, carried out Exercise Sudarshan Prahar in the deserts of Rajasthan. Shahbaaz Division of Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducted the exercise.

The video of the exercise was shared by the southern command on Friday. The exercise focused on the use of combat power through the integration of force multipliers and learning new battle techniques and procedures.

Ex Sudarshan Prahar conducted by troops of Shahbaaz Division in Raj. GOC-in-C Southern Command, along with his formation commanders witnessed the exercise&exhorted troops for their high training standards & offensive spirit: Indian Army Southern Command



(Video: Southern Command) pic.twitter.com/xEgJ7zmvGm December 2, 2022

GOC-in-C Southern Command, Lt Gen AK Singh along with his formation commanders witnessed the exercise and encouraged troops for their high training standards.

A communique from the army informed, “The exercise focused on the synergised application of combat power through the integration of force multipliers and practicing new battle techniques and procedures.”

Lt Gen AK Singh and Air Marshall Vikram Singh also visited the troops in forward areas to “review the jointness and interoperability of the Indian Army, IAF, and BSF during various operational scenarios.”