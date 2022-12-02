topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

Indian Army conducts exercise ‘Sudarshan Prahar’ in Rajasthan: WATCH

Indian Army’s Sudarshan Chakra Corps carried out Exercise Sudarshan Prahar on Tuesday. The exercise focused on the "synergised application of combat power through the integration of force multipliers & practising new battle techniques & procedures." 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Army’s Sudarshan Chakra Troops, on Tuesday, carried out Exercise Sudarshan Prahar in the deserts of Rajasthan.
  • Shahbaaz Division of Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducted the exercise.
  • The video of the exercise was shared by the southern command on Friday.
  • The exercise focused on the use of combat power through the integration of force multipliers and learning new battle techniques and procedures.

Trending Photos

Indian Army conducts exercise ‘Sudarshan Prahar’ in Rajasthan: WATCH

New Delhi: Indian Army’s Sudarshan Chakra Troops, on Tuesday, carried out Exercise Sudarshan Prahar in the deserts of Rajasthan. Shahbaaz Division of Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducted the exercise.

The video of the exercise was shared by the southern command on Friday. The exercise focused on the use of combat power through the integration of force multipliers and learning new battle techniques and procedures.

GOC-in-C Southern Command, Lt Gen AK Singh along with his formation commanders witnessed the exercise and encouraged troops for their high training standards.

A communique from the army informed, “The exercise focused on the synergised application of combat power through the integration of force multipliers and practicing new battle techniques and procedures.”

Lt Gen AK Singh and Air Marshall Vikram Singh also visited the troops in forward areas to “review the jointness and interoperability of the Indian Army, IAF, and BSF during various operational scenarios.”

 

Live Tv

Indian Armyexercise sudarshan praharsudarshan chakra corpsArmyexerciseArmy exercises

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend