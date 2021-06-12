Indian Army dedicates 50-bed COVID-19 facility to people of Kashmir

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps on Saturday (June 12) dedicated a 50 bed COVID-19 facility to the Awaam of Kashmir to combat the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, Jammu & Kashmir and also to prepare for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19.

The facility adds to the state government’s capacity to handle COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 facility established at 216 Transit Camp at Batwara was inaugurated by Mohammed Aijaz AsadFriday, DC Srinagar.

The facility has been set up by Indian Army and has 10 ICU beds with ventilator support, 20 High Dependency Unit beds with Oxygen support and 20 Oxygen beds.

It also has facilities such as a laboratory, radiology department and Blood Gas Analyzer for efficient management of patients.

The Indian Army will provide round the clock dedicated doctors, military nurses and paramedical staff from 92 Base Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier CG Muralidharan, HOD Medical Department, Chinar Corps assured all possible assistance by the Indian Army to the awaam of the Valley and also to the UT Govt to fight the battle against COVID-19.

Live TV