Indian Army destroys Pakistan posts, terror launch pads in PoK

The Indian Army on Monday carried out a major offensive against terrorists by destroying terror launch pads in PoK. The terror launch pad was located in Leepa Valley. Sources told Zee Media that the Army targeted the launch pad which was located near Pakistani Army posts. Sources added that Pakistani Army was using these post to target Indian villages in order to provide cover to the terrorists to infiltrate inside India.

On Thursday, Zee Media had reported that Pakistan has now established new and movable training camps for terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistani terror group Jamaat-e-Islami is leading these terror camps in Rawalakot's Tarnooti and Pothi Bala where recruits are being brain-washed and armed to carry out strikes in India.

According to intelligence sources, terrorists from different Pakistani groups including Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are part of these training camps set up with the help of Pakistani Army in August 2019. These terrorists are also being trained to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and enter Jammu and Kashmir. They have been asked to attack a popular religious shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and also target security forces stationed in the Union Territory.

Live TV

Intelligence sources also said that Pakistan Army and ISI have set up three new terror camps in PoK with the aim of ensuring the infiltration of a large number of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 18 terror camps and launch pads in PoK have been identified by Indiana agencies where a large number of terrorists are ready to cross the LoC with the active support of Pakistan Army and ISI. Some of the prominent terror camps are in Manshera, Kotli and A-3. Under Manshera, launch pads are present in Balakot, Garhi, Habibullah, Batrasi, Chero Mandi, Shiwai Nala, Muskara, and Abdullah bin Masood.