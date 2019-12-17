हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army foils BAT action in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani, kills two Pakistani SSG commandos

Indian Army foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani, killing two Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.

One Indian Army jawan was also martyred in action as he was hit by direct fire in the encounter with Pakistan's BAT. Army sources told ANI that rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides.

The encounter started after the Pakistani SSG and troops launched an attack at Indian post in Nathua Ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector. sources added that the Indian Army retaliated strongly forcing the Pakistani forces to retreat.

Indian Army jawan Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh got martyred in the attack after he was hit directly by Pakistani forces. Singh, aged 21 years belonged to Fatehpur Village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. He is survived by his parents. "Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said the Army.

Notably, the post which was attacked by Pakistani forces is surrounded by the Pakistani position from three sides.

On Monday (December 16), a jawan was martyred in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Gurez sector, which is about 86 kilometres from Bandipore district. 

Indian ArmyBorder Action TeamPakistanbatPakistan commandosSunderbani
