Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Rajouri district, two killed

Rajouri: Indian Army said on Tuesday that it had killed two infiltrators along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, thwarting an infiltration attempt at Pukharni area of the Nowshera sector. The investigation of the matter is still in process. The army personnel stationed close to the LoC on yesterday night spotted some suspicious activity and opened fire. This led to the death of two intruders. The infiltrators' dead bodies are still lying close to the fencing. The troops are attempting to recover the bodies.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: Police recovered 10-12 kg IED in Tral



An army officer said “army troops deployed near the LoC noticed some suspicious movement last night and opened fire.”



He claimed that two infiltrators were killed in the incident, and that efforts are being made to recover their bodies, which are currently lying close to the fence.



The area where this incident took place is being inspected. According to a Defense PRO headquartered in Jammu, “reconnaissance of the general region of the site of the attempted infiltration is currently underway.”



“In reconnaissance by Quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed and the area is being scanned further,” army said.