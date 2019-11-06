Indian Army issues new guidelines for advertisers, bans depiction of soldiers in tobacco, fairness cream ads

New Delhi: Indian Army on Tuesday issued a new guideline directing advertisers showing actors in uniform. After the issuance of the guidelines all the advertisments that depict soldiers need to get it cleared before releasing it to the public.

The guidelines, which has been sent to all the formations, strictly noted that no pan masla or fairness cream advertisment should depict soldiers in it.

The self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) tweeted about the same on Wednesday, issuing caution to advertisments depictiong soldiers.

The tweet said, ''#ASCIAdGuide Caution for Advertisers and advertising agencies while creating ads depicting army personnel. Seek guidance from @adgpi #ASCIinNEWS #celebrity #endorsement #panmasala #fairnesscream''

The step is being taken as the army does not want to promote any kind of negativity in society.

Notably, the guidelines will govern all advertisements meant for television, social media and banners.