Indian Army Jawan Beaten to Death in Tamil Nadu; DMK Councillor Among 10 Arrested

The Indian Army soldier was brutally beaten up by a DMK councillor over washing clothes at a water tank.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:50 PM IST|Source: ANI

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): The DMK councillor, who allegedly attacked and killed an Indian Army soldier, was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu`s Krishnagiri district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, DMK Councillor, Chinnasamy (50), had an argument with a 33-year-old army man over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim`s house. The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Based on Prabhakaran`s complaint, Krishnagiri Police has arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy`s son Rajapandi.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. 

BJP to stage protest against Indian Army soldier's killing in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party will stage a protest today against the killing of an Indian Army soldier allegedly by a DMK councillor.

Party state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu BJP Ex-Servicemen wing will protest at their respective district collectorate wearing their Badge against the "disrespect" of the Army.

