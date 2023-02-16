Indian Army Jawan Beaten to Death in Tamil Nadu; DMK Councillor Among 10 Arrested

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): The DMK councillor, who allegedly attacked and killed an Indian Army soldier, was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu`s Krishnagiri district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, DMK Councillor, Chinnasamy (50), had an argument with a 33-year-old army man over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim`s house. The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Based on Prabhakaran`s complaint, Krishnagiri Police has arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy`s son Rajapandi.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

BJP to stage protest against Indian Army soldier's killing in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party will stage a protest today against the killing of an Indian Army soldier allegedly by a DMK councillor.

Party state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu BJP Ex-Servicemen wing will protest at their respective district collectorate wearing their Badge against the "disrespect" of the Army.

As a mark of respect to the Army man Thiru Prabhu who was beaten to death by a DMK councillor, members of @BJP4TamilNadu Ex-Servicemen wing wearing their Badge & Cap will protest against the DMK govt for this cruel disrespect to our Indian Army. #DMK_Kills_Soldier (1/3) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 15, 2023