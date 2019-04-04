Indian Army patrol team discovers wreckage of World War II US aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing

In a surprising incident, the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft has been recovered in Roing district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A 12-member patrol team of the Indian Army along with a police official recovered the wreckage on March 30.

The patrol team located the aircraft debris covered by thick undergrowth and buried under five feet of snow.

Based on the information received from the local trekkers of Lower Dibang district, through the police, a special patrol team was sent to locate the wreckage. It was located in a remote location at a distance of 30km from Roing.

The patrol moved cross-country for 30 km in thick jungles and snow covered areas for eight days to trace out the wreckage.

The region has seldom been ventured by anyone in the past and is even obscured from the air due to thick foliage.

The discovery of the vintage aircraft and other warlike stores will definitely lead to the revelation of some historical inputs.