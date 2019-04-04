हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army patrol team discovers wreckage of World War II US aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing

The patrol moved cross-country for 30 km in thick jungles and snow covered areas for eight days to trace out the wreckage.

Indian Army patrol team discovers wreckage of World War II US aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh&#039;s Roing

In a surprising incident, the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft has been recovered in Roing district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A 12-member patrol team of the Indian Army along with a police official recovered the wreckage on March 30.

The patrol team located the aircraft debris covered by thick undergrowth and buried under five feet of snow.

Based on the information received from the local trekkers of Lower Dibang district, through the police, a special patrol team was sent to locate the wreckage. It was located in a remote location at a distance of 30km from Roing.

The patrol moved cross-country for 30 km in thick jungles and snow covered areas for eight days to trace out the wreckage.

The region has seldom been ventured by anyone in the past and is even obscured from the air due to thick foliage.

The discovery of the vintage aircraft and other warlike stores will definitely lead to the revelation of some historical inputs.

Tags:
Indian ArmyWorld War IIWorld War II US aircraftArunachal Pradesh
Next
Story

JeM chief Masood Azhar's nephew killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Must Watch

PT28M46S

Has Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and hence opted for Wayanad?