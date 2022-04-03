Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for over 180 vacancies released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced over 180 vacancies and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates. A detailed notification has been released on the Indian Army's official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the notification, applications have been invited from unmarried male, unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

The Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

For SSC(Tech) - 175

For SSCW(Tech) - 14

For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

​Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech): 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Jobs: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Jobs: Last date

The last date to apply is April 6 (3 PM).

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

