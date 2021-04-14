Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Class 8th, 10th pass candidates can apply, here’s all the details

New Delhi: Great opportunity for Uttar Pradesh youth who aspire to join Indian Army. The Indian Army is holding recruitment rally for numerous posts.

These posts include Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical in many departments.

The interested candidates can apply on the official website of Indian Army- http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx.

Who can apply?

This Army recruitment rally is going to be conducted for youths of 12 districts of UP. Even class 8th, 10th, 12th pass will be able to attend this recruitment rally.

This recruitment will be for the candidates of Badaun, Lakhimpurkheri / Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapur districts of UP.

Where and when will it be held?

Army rally recruitment will be held at Rajput Regiment Center in Fatehgarh (UP) between June 7 and June 30, 2021.

What is the last date of applying?

The deadline for the interested candidates to apply for this recruitment rally is May 22. The candidates will receive their admit cards on May 23 on their email IDs.

What is the selection procedure?

The individuals will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written test, which will also have provision for negative marking.

What are the required documents?

The candidates will be required to carry 20 copies of photos, original caste certificate, educational certificates.

Additionally, the candidates applying for the recruitment rally will need to carry a negative COVID-19 report (and it should not be more than 48 hours old).