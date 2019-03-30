Indian Army reinforces its formations along International Border in Rajasthan and Punjab

Indian Army has begun massive mobilisation of military tanks and deployment of troops along the International Border in Rajasthan and Punjab. The movement of tanks from Jhansi and Kanpur to forward post locations were witnessed over the last two days.

Sources reported deployment of armoured formations from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to border outposts. A major reinforcement of the Army was noticed in Punjab's Abohar and Rajasthan's Bikaner and Barmer areas.

The development comes amid reports of Pakistan vacating civilians at border villages and moving large scale troops to the Indian front. Sources also claimed that the Pakistan Army moved troops opposite 'sensitive areas' in Amritsar and Samba sectors along the International Border.

Tensions have been simmering between India and Pakistan since the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that claimed the lives of over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. Eleven days after the attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26 dropped laser-guided SPICE 2000 bombs at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps deep inside Pakistan. The government later confirmed that it was a pre-emptive nonmilitary strike carried out following credible intelligence inputs.

Regular ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC have also continued in days afterwards.

Meanwhile, Indian forces remain alert at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. A large deployment of armoured tanks and infantry continues in the border locations.

India on Thursday expressed disappointment on Pakistan's response to JeM's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack. The documents added that identical scripts was followed by Islamabad in the past after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016.

India also said that Pakistan should take immediate, credible, irreversible and verifiable actions against terrorists and terror organisations operating from territories under its control.