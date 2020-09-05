हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
india china border dispute

Indian Army rescues three Chinese nationals in north Sikkim, provides food, oxygen

The Indian Army said that its personnel provided oxygen, food and warm clothes to the rescued Chinese troops and also gave them appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination. 

Indian Army rescues three Chinese nationals in north Sikkim, provides food, oxygen
ANI

GANGTOK: The Indian Army rescued three Chinese nationals who lost their way in north Sikkim's plateau area at 17,500 ft altitude and immediately provided them medical assistance. The incident had taken place on September 3. 

The Indian Army said that its personnel provided oxygen, food and warm clothes to the rescued Chinese troops and also gave them appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination. 

"#IndianArmy extends help and #Medical assistance to stranded #Chinese citizens at the India - China Border of #NorthSikkim at altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For #IndianArmy #Humanity is foremost," the Indian Army wrote in a tweet on Saturdauy (September 5). 

