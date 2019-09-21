Indian Army to conduct educational tour for students living in militancy-affected areas in J&K

The Indian Army is all set to conduct an educational and confidence-building tour for students living in the militancy-affected Chenab Valley region in Jammu and Kashmir. The event is being organised by 10 Rashtriya Rifles (RAJPUT) deployed in Doda district.

The week-long tour will begin on September 23 and will take the students on a motivational tour to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra and other educational institutes at Chandigarh.

“10 Rashtriya Rifles (RAJPUT) is deployed in Doda District of Jammu and Kashmir. Remoteness of the area and ongoing militancy has adversely affected the overall development of the Chenab Valley region. The students of region have limited access to quality education and exposure to various professional career courses. Very few students from Doda Distt have joined mainstream education system to persue good professional career and attain excellence,” said the Army in a release.

“Taking note of this, battalion has planned and proposed an educational and motivational tour to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, education institutes at Chandigarh and back for meritorious students of the region to motivate them to join mainstream education system to persue good professional career, avail opportunities, identify various prospects available to youth and attain excellence,” added.

Ser No Date Time Event 1 23 Sep 19 1030-1200 hrs Flag Off from Doda for CIF (D) 1200-1330 hrs Interaction with GOC CIF (D) incl Gp Photo 1430-1630 hrs Move to Udhampur for night stay 2 24 Sep 19 1000-1100 hrs Interaction with GOC-in-C, Northern Comd incl Gp Photo 1100-1400 hrs Visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University 1600-1800 hrs Move to Jammu for ni Stay 3 25 Sep 19 0800-1300 hrs Mov from Jammu to Amritsar 1300-1500 hrs Stay at Local Unit incl Lunch 1500-2000 hrs Vis to Jallianwala Baag & Qila Gobindgarh, Amritsar 2030 hrs Return to Local Unit for ni Stay 4. 4 26 Sep 19 0800-1300 hrs Mov from Amristsar to Chandigarh 1300-1500 hrs Stay at Hotel incl Lunch 1500-1900 hrs Vis to Rock Garden & Sukna Lak 5 27 Sep 19 0900-1000 hrs Interaction with Army Cdr, Western Comd incl Gp Photo 1000-1300 hrs Vis Punjab University 1300-1400 hrs Lunch at Hotel 1600-2000 hrs Vis to Elante Mall incl Refreshment & Movie 6 28 Sep 19 0800-1700 hrs Mov till Udhampur for ni stay 7 29 Sep 19 1000 hrs Flag in by GOC, CIF (D) followed by mov back to Doda

“As Militancy in past severely affected the educational mechanism of remote areas of Doda district. The District lacks quality education and career-oriented coaching institutes thus as a result students are devoid of focus and guidance for a successful career. Conducting confidence building tour to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Punjab University. Places of tourist interest and shopping mall at Amritsar and Chandigarh will showcase the lifestyle, standard of education and healthy environment for the youth as existing in the country,” said the Army.

“This educational & motivational tour organised by Indian Army under its flagship welfare initiative 'Op Sadhbhavana' will go a long way in enhancing awareness levels of students of Doda Dish who do not get much opportunity to visit other parts of the country. It will provide confidence to students to venture out in pursuit of career enhancement,” it added.