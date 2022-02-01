हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Army Initiatives

Indian Army's BIG effort to modernise schools near LoC

Apart from guarding the line of control, Indian army in remote areas of Kashmir has taken up a nobel task these days - to connect new generation with rest of world, so that tomorrow they have a brighter future.

Indian Army&#039;s BIG effort to modernise Schools near LoC
School students pose after computer handover ceremony.

Apart from guarding the line of control, Indian army in remote areas of Kashmir has taken up a nobel task these days - to connect new generation with rest of world, so that tomorrow they have a brighter future.

Indian Army, Kupwara Terriers and global MNC Accenture - in collaboration with an NGO "Digital Empowerment Foundation" - have equipped Army Goodwill School in Wayne, Upper Primary School in Mirmuqam and Pir Computer training institute in Awoora with 25 computers. The aim is to encourage development and investing in the future of the country.

The computers were handed over to respective schools in a special ceremony organised by Kupwara Terriers, which was attended by School Principals, teachers, Sarpanches and resident students.

The initiative of distributing computers was derived from the vision of supplementing education, encouraging multidimensional development of deserving students and to strengthen rural educational system in Kupwara. This initiative is believed to benefit more than 2,700 students from the remote villages situated at the line of control in imparting IT education while also enabling them in achieving their dreams and aspirations.

This novel infra development initiative is to ensure long-term sustainability of basic computer Infrastructure and ameliorate the quality of education at remote villages in Kupwara, J&K.

Initiatives likes these are reassuring not only because it epitomizes commitment and dedication of the Indian Army towards the people of Jammu & Kashmir, but also because in these initiatives exists a potential of socially uplifting a section of the society which not only suffers socio-economically but also lives under a constant threat of geopolitical instability.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Army InitiativesKahmir SchoolsArmy Initiatives For Kashmir Schools
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for bumper vacancies on uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Union Budget 2022: What gets cheaper and what's costlier?