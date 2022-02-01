Indian Army's BIG effort to modernise schools near LoC

Apart from guarding the line of control, Indian army in remote areas of Kashmir has taken up a nobel task these days - to connect new generation with rest of world, so that tomorrow they have a brighter future.

Indian Army, Kupwara Terriers and global MNC Accenture - in collaboration with an NGO "Digital Empowerment Foundation" - have equipped Army Goodwill School in Wayne, Upper Primary School in Mirmuqam and Pir Computer training institute in Awoora with 25 computers. The aim is to encourage development and investing in the future of the country.

The computers were handed over to respective schools in a special ceremony organised by Kupwara Terriers, which was attended by School Principals, teachers, Sarpanches and resident students.

The initiative of distributing computers was derived from the vision of supplementing education, encouraging multidimensional development of deserving students and to strengthen rural educational system in Kupwara. This initiative is believed to benefit more than 2,700 students from the remote villages situated at the line of control in imparting IT education while also enabling them in achieving their dreams and aspirations.

This novel infra development initiative is to ensure long-term sustainability of basic computer Infrastructure and ameliorate the quality of education at remote villages in Kupwara, J&K.

Initiatives likes these are reassuring not only because it epitomizes commitment and dedication of the Indian Army towards the people of Jammu & Kashmir, but also because in these initiatives exists a potential of socially uplifting a section of the society which not only suffers socio-economically but also lives under a constant threat of geopolitical instability.