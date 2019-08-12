close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army's exhibition on arms and ammunition in mall a big hit with people

The Indian Army personnel deputed for the exhibition put AK-47 assault rifles, Bofors and 130mm artillery guns and night-vision goggles on display at Delhi's Pacific Mall.

Indian Army&#039;s exhibition on arms and ammunition in mall a big hit with people
Public exhibitions help armed forces make people aware on what it takes to be a soldier. (File photo used for representational purpose)

New Delhi: In an effort to inform people at large about various arms and ammunition used by its personnel, the Indian Army held an exhibition in Tagore Garden's Pacific Mall on Monday. Many mall-dwellers thronged the exhibition to get a close glimpse of the weapons and get first-hand information about these.

The Indian Army personnel deputed for the exhibition put AK-47 assault rifles, Bofors and 130mm artillery guns and night-vision goggles on display. They informed the public about these weapons and equipment, adding how the country's soldiers use them to best guard India's borders.

While hundreds gathered at the exhibition, the enthusiasm among the young members of the crowd for especially palpable. They cheered loudly as an Army band belted out music at the start of the exhibition. Abhishek Bansal, Director at Pacific Mall, said that he was proud to host brave personnel of the Indian Army. "Such events instill a sense of national pride and patriotism, especially among the youth. It encourages them to join the armed forces," he said.

In fact, the objective of the exhibition was for the Indian Army to connect with citizens and raise awareness among them on what it takes to be a soldier. That it was held just days before India's 73rd Independence Day was also of significant note.

Tags:
Indian ArmyBofors
Next
Story

Chandrayaan 2 will be around Moon on August 20, landing on September 7: ISRO

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Fire spreads uncontrollably in Spain's Canary Islands