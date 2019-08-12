Indian Army's exhibition on arms and ammunition in mall a big hit with people

New Delhi: In an effort to inform people at large about various arms and ammunition used by its personnel, the Indian Army held an exhibition in Tagore Garden's Pacific Mall on Monday. Many mall-dwellers thronged the exhibition to get a close glimpse of the weapons and get first-hand information about these.

The Indian Army personnel deputed for the exhibition put AK-47 assault rifles, Bofors and 130mm artillery guns and night-vision goggles on display. They informed the public about these weapons and equipment, adding how the country's soldiers use them to best guard India's borders.

While hundreds gathered at the exhibition, the enthusiasm among the young members of the crowd for especially palpable. They cheered loudly as an Army band belted out music at the start of the exhibition. Abhishek Bansal, Director at Pacific Mall, said that he was proud to host brave personnel of the Indian Army. "Such events instill a sense of national pride and patriotism, especially among the youth. It encourages them to join the armed forces," he said.

In fact, the objective of the exhibition was for the Indian Army to connect with citizens and raise awareness among them on what it takes to be a soldier. That it was held just days before India's 73rd Independence Day was also of significant note.