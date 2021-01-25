हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Indian Army

Indian Army's helicopter makes crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district; one pilot dead

An Indian Army's helicopter has made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, in which, two pilots were injured. The chopper has crash-landed near a brigade headquarters in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district, the Indian Army has confirmed. Reports quoting eyewitness suggest that an advanced light helicopter 'Dhruv' crashed after getting caught in wires.

Indian Army&#039;s helicopter makes crash-landing in J&amp;K&#039;s Kathua district; one pilot dead
Representational Image

New Delhi: An Indian Army's helicopter on Monday (January 25, 2021) made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, in which, one pilot has died and another sustained injuries.

The Indian army chopper has crash-landed near a brigade headquarters in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district, the Indian Army has confirmed.

"Today at around 7 pm, Army Dhruv Chopper crashed during routine Patrolling incident in the Army Area of 401 R T Brigade at Basohli Morh Sector Lakhanpur, of Kathua district bordering Punjab," said SSP Kathua Shailender Kumar.

Reports quoting eyewitness suggest that the advanced light helicopter crashed after getting caught in wires.
 

(More details awaited)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Army
Next
Story

Punjab students have to appear physically in PSEB exams; check date sheet here
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M53S

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses on the eve of Republic Day 2021