Indian Army's helicopter makes crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district; one pilot dead

New Delhi: An Indian Army's helicopter on Monday (January 25, 2021) made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, in which, one pilot has died and another sustained injuries.

The Indian army chopper has crash-landed near a brigade headquarters in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district, the Indian Army has confirmed.

"Today at around 7 pm, Army Dhruv Chopper crashed during routine Patrolling incident in the Army Area of 401 R T Brigade at Basohli Morh Sector Lakhanpur, of Kathua district bordering Punjab," said SSP Kathua Shailender Kumar.

Reports quoting eyewitness suggest that the advanced light helicopter crashed after getting caught in wires.



(More details awaited)

