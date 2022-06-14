NewsIndia
Indian Bank recruitment 2022: Hurry up! last day to apply for 312 Specialist Officer vacancies at ibpsonline.ibps.in; check details here

Last date to apply for Specialist Officer Bank vacancies, interested candidates can apply at ibpsonline.ibps

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
  • Last date to apply for Specialist Officer Bank vacancies
  • Interested candidates can apply at ibpsonline.ibps.
  • A total of 312 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive

Indian Bank recruitment 2022: Hurry up! last day to apply for 312 Specialist Officer vacancies at ibpsonline.ibps.in; check details here

Indian Bank recruitment 2022: The online application procedure for Specialist Officer positions at Indian Bank will end today, June 14. Candidates can apply online at ibps.in, the IBPS website. Applications are being accepted for specialised officer positions at Indian Bank, including senior managers, managers, chief managers, and assistant managers in several areas. Candidates can apply through online mode only. A total of 312 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Indian Bank SO Age Limit:

- Senior Manager: 25 to 38 years

- Manager: 23 to 35 years

- Chief Manager: 27 to 40 years

- Assistant Manager: 20 to 30 years

Eligibility Criteria:

- Degree in any discipline.

- Post Graduate in relevant discipline.

- CA / ICWA.

- B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment Selection Process:

-Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview (OR)

-Written / Online Test followed by Interview

Indian Bank SO Recruitment Registration Fee 2022:

₹ 850/- for General Category candidates.

₹ 175/- for SC / ST / PWBD candidates.

The fee should be made through online payment mode using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen.

Here is how you can apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2022:

- Visit IBPS portal ibps.in

- Click on the apply link for Indian Bank SO recruitment

- Register and apply for the desired post

- Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

- Download form and take a printout.

