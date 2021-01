NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China in the Ladakh sector, soldiers of both the countries reportedly clashed with each other at Naku La in Sikkim border area. According to reports, the clash between Indian troops and the Chinese PLA took place last week after the latter tried to intrude.

The report stated that soldiers from both sides received injuries in the brawl. However, the situation has been brought under control now.

