Dipankar Ghosh

Indian climber from Kolkata Dipankar Ghosh goes missing above Makalu high camp

Ghosh reportedly asked his Sherpa to go and help another team where a member from the maiden Indian Army expedition team died.

An eminent climber from West Bengal, Dipankar Ghosh, went missing on Friday above the high camp while descending after scaling Mount Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world. According to Mingma Sherpa of Seven summits agency, he was apparently fit when last seen. He reportedly asked his Sherpa to go and help another team where a member from the maiden Indian Army expedition team died.

He has been missing since then and did not reach the summit camp. A rescue team reached the spot where he was last seen. But there is no trace of Ghosh. Earlier, he summitted Mt Everest, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Manaslu. His life was in danger during the Dhaulagiri expedition a couple of years ago. He had lost his fingers in frostbite.

A day before Bengal duo Biplab Baidya and Kuntal Kanrar died in Kanchenjunga expedition. Two other members of the team were also unwell. Ramesh Ray and Rudraprasad Halder were airlifted from camp 2 on Friday morning and are doing well.

Dipankar GhoshMount Makalu
