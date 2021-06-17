Indian Coast Guard carry out daring rescue operation at sea to save 16 - Watch

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard on Thursday (June 17) carried out a rescue operation to save 16 crew members of a cargo vessel off Revdanda near Maharastra’s Raigad coast.

The ICG deployed two Chetak helicopters and Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan to conduct the operation.

The ICG shared a video of the rescue operation on Twitter.

In a daredevil sea-air coordinated Operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions,#ICG 02 Chetak Helicopters ex-Daman & Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan rescued 16 crew from Barge MV Mangalam reported aground off #Revdanda #Mumbai today. All crew safe. @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/fdzMhtcf3x — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 17, 2021

