Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for Assistant Commandant posts in organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. till September 7.

Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 17, 2022

Last Date to apply: September 7, 2022

ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Students to protest at Jantar Mantar after Aug 15, details here

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

The recruitment Dirve is being conducted to fill up 71 posts in the Indian Coast Guard organisation.

General Duty (GD)/ CPL (SSA): 50 Posts

Tech (Engg)/ Tech (Elect): 20 Posts

Law: 1 Post

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check eligibility criteria viz. educational qualification, age limit for above-mentioned post through the official notification given here.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Examination Fees

The examination fees to apply for the posts is Rs 250. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. ALSO READ- ITBP Recruitment 2022: Registration for SI posts begins on Aug 17, check here

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.