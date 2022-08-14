ITBP Recruitment 2022: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has released the notification for the recruitment for Sub Inspector posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Staff Nurse posts on the official site of ITBP- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of application process- August 17

Last date to apply for ITBP Recruitment- September 15

ALSO READ- IGNOU July 2022 session registration date extended till Aug 25, link here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts of Staff Nurse in the organisation.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying fir the posts must have a 10+2 or equivalent certificate from a recognised Board or university. The candidates should also have passed the examination in General Nursing and Midwifery.

ALSO READ- SSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for JE posts, direct link here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 30 years of age. Click Here For Official Notification

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates applying for the posts will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee, however, female candidates Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from fee payment.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written Test, physical efficiency Test and detailed medical Examination/ Review Medical examination followed by Verification of original documents.