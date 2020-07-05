Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen along Chennai coast

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) located at Chennai on Sunday (July 5, 2020) morning successfully coordinated the rescue operation of six Sri Lankan fishermen along the Chennai coast.

The merchant's vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, at around 7:15 AM on July 5, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai.

A merchant vessel, MV YM Summit undertook the daunting rescue task.

The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for the safe rescue of the survivors.

The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days.

MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home.



The successful rescue operation reiterates the Indian Coast Guard’s resolve towards providing Search and Rescue cover in the vast indomitable sea areas and also highlights the synergy and coordination between the Merchant Marine and the Indian Coast Guard, towards the safety of lives at sea.