Indian delegate walks out of UNGA hall during Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech; calls it 'new diplomatic low'

NEW DELHI: India on Friday (September 25) walked out of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall even as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was underway. Pakistani PM Imran Khan, on expected lines raked Kashmir and lashed out at India during his UNGA speech.

Mijito Vinito — the Indian diplomat, left the UNGA hall as soon as Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech at the UNGA. Vinito hails from Nagaland and had served in South Korea previously.

Big breaking: India walks out of UNGA hall over Pakistan PM's speech https://t.co/xGpv0HXJDG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, India strongly reacted to Imran Khan's speech at UNGA calling it a 'diplomatic low'. India's envoy to the United Nations, TS Trimurti in a tweet said, "PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly."

"Another litany of vicious falsehoods, personal attacks, war-mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the UNGA for the General Debate as the first speaker in the forenoon of Saturday. He will speak in the 75th Session of the General Assembly on September 26. PM Modi is also expected to touch on India`s priorities at the United Nations. Since the UNGA in 2020 is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted mostly virtually.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is--The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.