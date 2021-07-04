हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian doctors who fought against COVID-19 deserve Bharat Ratna: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said Bharat Ratna will be a `real tribute` to doctors who lost their lives while on frontline duty.

Lucknow: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 4) demanded Bharat Ratna for Indian doctors and healthcare workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. 

"This year ‘Indian Doctor’ should get Bharat Ratna. ‘Indian Doctor’ means all doctors, nurses and paramedics. This will be a true tribute to the martyred doctors. This will be the honour of those who serve without worrying about their life and family. The whole country will be happy with this," he said.

 

Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association on June 30 said that 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country of which a maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115.

Meanwhile, India saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases and recorded 43,071 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday (July 4, 2021) morning.

The country reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for the seventh continuous day and the national weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.44 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.34 per cent.

