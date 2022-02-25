Indian embassy evacuating nationals to Ukraine's neighbouring countries

New Delhi: Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday (February 25) informed that it will be facilitating the movement of over 470 Indian students to the Porubne-Siret Border for further evacuation from Romania.

"Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland," tweeted the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland. pic.twitter.com/iLFTWHifpm — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 25, 2022

The massive evacuation operation is being organized through the joint efforts of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Indian embassies in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Poland, said the Indian embassy in Ukraine in another tweet.

Students wanting to cross border through Kpp Tysa may please fill the form -https://t.co/jmkFl3Nahn .Students and other stranded in Ukrain should follow advisory & alerts issued by @IndiainUkraine @MEAIndia @BshBudapest pic.twitter.com/TZO8Ku5urA — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) February 24, 2022

The government of India has already confirmed that a massive evacuation drive will be organised to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine in flights. The cost of the flights will be borne by the Indian Government. It is not yet confirmed if the government will send private airlines like Air India or Indian Air Force to evacuate the citizens.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, out of which 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

Russian forces began military operations in the eastern part of Ukraine on Thursday (February 24) in the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two.

Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas, and missiles rained down. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Live TV