Indian students walk towards Ukraine-Poland border in freezing cold for evacuation

New Delhi: A group of around 40 Indian medical students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv walked towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation after they were dropped nearly 8 kms from the border point by the college bus. A student from the group informed ANI and shared the images.



People from Ukraine are fleeing the war with Russia and heading towards the Central European countries viz. Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Thousands are waiting for hours at congested border crossings after Russia launched the invasion. Those who are fleeing the country are mostly women and children crossing as Ukraine restricted passage for men between 18 and 60 years old.

Local media in Poland said some had waited 16-18 hours to cross into Medyka in southern Poland in freezing temperatures, reported Reuters.

According to Reuters, Border authorities said, 29,000 people had entered Poland from Ukraine on Thursday (February 24), though it was unclear how many were war refugees and not foreigners going home.

Meanwhile, The government of India has confirmed that a massive evacuation drive will be organised to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine in flights. The cost of the flights will be borne by the Indian Government.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV