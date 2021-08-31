Indian envoy meets Taliban representative in Doha

Doha: On Tuesday (August 31), a day when the US withdrew the last of troops from Afghanistan, the Indian envoy met Taliban representative in Doha, the ministry of external affairs said.

Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side, the MEA said in a statement.

The discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up.

Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. The Taliban representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed, the MEA informed.