हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Indian envoys to Pakistan, United States meet Rajnath Singh

The meetings come in the aftermath of last week`s suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Indian envoys to Pakistan, United States meet Rajnath Singh
File photo

New Delhi: India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and India`s Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on Wednesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here.

The meetings come in the aftermath of last week`s suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Bisaria was called back to Delhi for consultations after the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags:
PakistanIndiaRajnathAjay BisariaHarsh Vardhan Shringla
Next
Story

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates inaugurates WION Global Summit

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Nearly 2400 Kashmiri youth take part in army recruitment rally in Baramulla

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close