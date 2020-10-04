Indian flags at half mast to mourn Amir of Kuwait; envoy Sibi George calls him India's great friend

New Delhi: In a gesture signifying close India-Kuwait ties, the Indian flag was at half-mast in the country and at all the Indian missions across the world on Sunday to pay homage to the departed Amir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Amir died last week on September 29 and had served as the foreign minister of the country for over forty years and Amir for over fourteen years.

India's envoy to Kuwait, Sibi George called him a great friend and well-wisher for India, he said, "He contributed immensely in building our bilateral partnership. He visited India several occasions including his memorable State visit."

"As Amir, he welcomed several hundreds of thousands of Indian to Kuwait. We cherish his special liking for Indians and the special care he took for Indians here," he said.

Over one million Indians live in Kuwait, making them the largest expatriate community in the West Asian country.

The envoy said, "With his passing away, the Indian Community in Kuwait has also lost a benevolent leader who showered special care and affection on them. Indians today are loved and respected in this country."

The Indian flag was at half-mast at the Indian mission in Kuwait, with Indian diplomats and officials marking two minutes of silence in his honour at 11 am (local time).

The Indian President and Prime Minister had also sent condolence messages on the demise of Kuwaiti leader.

PM Modi in his message had said, "His highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the Kuwaiti Embassy in New Delhi to sign the condolence book.