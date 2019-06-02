Indian High Commission in Islamabad slams Pakistan for harassing guests at Iftar party

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Sunday apologised to all guests who were mistreated by Pakistani security agencies and officials and were forced to not attend the Iftar party hosted by him in Islamabad. The Indian diplomat stressed that the intimidatory tactics adopted by Pakistan are deeply disappointing.

"We apologise to all our guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing," Bisaria was quoted as saying by ANI.

Referring to the behaviour of Pakistani security officials, Bisaria said that the harassment was in complete violation of basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilized behaviour. He noted that these actions could prove counter-productive for relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilized behaviour, they are counter-productive for our bilateral relations," Bisaria told ANI.

It is to be noted that Indian diplomats who had come for Iftar hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were allegedly harassed and manhandled by the Pakistani security agency officials on Saturday evening. The Pakistani officials even lifted the cars of some of the guests. Overall, the Iftar organised at Serena Hotel in Islamabad saw very minimal guests attending the event due to harassment of the invitees.

Harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad is not new. There have been several incidents in past in which supply of electricity to residences of Indian diplomats was abruptly disconnected and many of them were aggressively followed by the Pakistani security agencies. In December last year, the gas connections to many Indian diplomats is Pakistan was delayed and the internet facility given to them was also blocked by Pakistani authorities. India had sent several note verbale asking Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to investigate the incidents.