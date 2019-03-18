Indian Institute of Technology Bombay condoles death of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, alma mater of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who breathed his last on Sunday, expressed grief and condoled his death.

In a statement, IIT-B said that the chief minister came as "a shock to all of us at IIT Bombay". The institution asserted that CM Parrikar was the institute's distinguished alumnus and keenly involved with many initiatives at the institute.

The institute added that CM Parrikar was also "deeply involved with the launch of IIT Goa". The CM was also the Chief Guest for the 55th Convocation of IIT Bombay held on August 12, 2017, at the Institute’s Convocation Hall.

63-year-old Parrikar passed away at his private residence near Panaji, Goa, on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with an ailment.

His last rites will be held on Monday evening. A widower, Parrikar is survived by his sons Utpal and Abhijat, their wives and a grandson.

The death of the four-time Goa Chief Minister came as a shock to the nation.