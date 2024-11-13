Indian Nationals Lead In UK Visas; New State-of-the-Art Visa Centres Open Across India

Indian nationals continue to be the largest group receiving UK visas for Visit, Study, and Work categories in the year ending June 2024. This announcement was made by HE Lindy Cameron CB OBE, the British High Commissioner to India, during the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art UK Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Delhi, managed by VFS Global.

This enhanced facility, opened on November 12, 2024, is part of a significant expansion in the UK’s visa services in India, bringing faster and more streamlined processing for applicants.

The inauguration in Delhi is part of a larger roll-out under the global UK visa services contract awarded to VFS Global in December 2023. Under this partnership, VFS Global now operates UK Visa and Passport services across 142 countries. In India, the number of permanent VACs has grown from 14 to 18, with new centres added in Lucknow, Jaipur, Gurugram, and Mysuru.

In her remarks, Lindy Cameron highlighted the vital role of visa services in supporting the UK-India relationship, stating, “The UK-India partnership is built on millions of personal connections, shared dreams, and collective aspirations.

This new centre in Delhi marks a significant improvement in our visa services, strengthening our commitment to the vast number of Indian nationals applying for UK visas.”

Streamlined Process For UK Visa Applicants

At the VFS Global centres, the visa process is now smoother, with applicants providing biometrics first, followed by document scanning for non-digital customers. This sequence is designed to reduce wait times and improve efficiency. VFS Global’s Chief Operating Officer for South Asia, Yummi Talwar, expressed excitement about the upgraded facilities, stating, “Our partnership with UKVI and the British High Commission has grown from strength to strength over the last 21 years in India, allowing us to enhance the customer experience further.”

Visa Service Standards and Timelines

Matt Heath, Deputy Director of the Visits & ETA Network at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), praised the improvements and underscored the UK’s commitment to timely processing. “Over the past two years, UKVI has consistently met its standards, delivering decisions within 15 working days for standard applications, 5 working days for priority applications, and 1 working day for super-priority applicants,” Heath noted.

He added that VFS Global has consistently offered biometric appointments within 5 working days, with current wait times reduced to as little as 1-2 working days.

Looking to the future, Heath shared that the UK Government plans to transition to a “digital by default” immigration system by 2025, introducing eVisas to improve security, efficiency, and user experience.

Expansion Across India

In addition to the upgraded VACs in Delhi, VFS Global has expanded its presence across India, relocating centres in eight cities to larger premises. These include Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysuru, and Kochi. Furthermore, travellers can access 13 Premium Application Centres across India, offering additional services for comfort and convenience.

Advisory on Visa Fraud

Amid the rollout of enhanced services, UKVI has urged Indian nationals to stay vigilant against visa fraud. They warn against scammers who impersonate UKVI staff or demand payments via email or social media. Applicants are reminded to follow official UKVI guidance, pay only on verified sites like GOV.UK, and to avoid dubious agents promising expedited services.

The new visa centres and service improvements reflect the deepening ties between India and the UK, promising a more seamless visa process for Indian travellers and strengthening the personal and professional connections between the two nations.