INDIAN NAVY AGNIVEER MR RECRUITMENT 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 195 Navy Agniveer MR vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

The Indian Navy will begin the application process for recruitment to Agniveer (MR) posts under centre's new Agnipath scheme, scroll down to know the selection process , age limit and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Navy Agniveer MR posts
  • Candidates both male and female who are unmarried, have passed Class 10 can apply
  • The last date to apply is on July 30, 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 195 Navy Agniveer MR vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy will begin the application process for recruitment to Agniveer (MR) posts under centre's new Agnipath scheme today, Monday, July 25. On the official website joininsiannavy.gov.in, interested candidates can submit their applications. The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Navy Agniveer MR posts, out of which 40 vacancies are for the female candidates. Applicants both male and female who are unmarried, have passed Class 10 and are born on or between December 1, 1999 to May 31, 2005 can apply.

Direct link to apply here for Navy Agniveer MR

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 25, 2022

Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 30, 2022

Date of Written Exam: November 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates must have passed Class 10 board exam from a school education recognised by the Ministry of Education. They should be born between December 1, 1999 and May 31, 2005.

Both male and female, unmarried candidates can apply for these posts.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

- The selection process begins with shortlisting of candidates on the basis of the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 10th).

- Then, shortlisted candidates will be issued call-up letters for written examination and PFT.

- Aadhar card is a mandatory document for the written examination/ PFT.

- Merit list will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

- Then click on the link Navy Agniveer MR

- Register yourselves if you have not

- Then login by entering the credentails

- Pay the fees

- Click on submit

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the same for future reference. The last date to apply is on July 30, 2022.

